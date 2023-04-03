Drivers from 3 Central Pa. counties rank among the state's most distracted

Cumberland, Lancaster and York Counties have received 1,893 distracted driving citations since 2018, ranking among the top 10 statewide, Pa. Courts data shows.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from May 2022.

The number of distracted drivers cited in Pennsylvania last year was down 10% from 2021 -- and a whopping 60% from 2018, according to data released by Pa. Courts.

A total of 1,941 citations for distracted driving were issued in 2022, Pa. Courts said. That continued a downward trend from 2018, the first year distracted driving citation data was released.

In 2018, there were 4,793 citations issued for distracted driving, according to Pa. Courts.

In Pennsylvania, police can cite motorists for distracted driving if they are:

using headphones while driving

using a handheld mobile phone while driving a commercial vehicle

texting while driving (includes sending, reading or writing a text-based message)

Three Central Pennsylvania counties are among the top 10 most-cited in the Commonwealth since 2018, according to Pa. Courts.

Cumberland County motorists accounted for 4.62% of the 15,482 distracted driving citations issued since 2018. Lancaster (3.93%) and York (3.67%) counties also ranked among the top ten most-cited counties, according to Pa. Courts.

Adams County (1.28%), Dauphin County (3.4%), Franklin County (1.76%), Juniata County, (0.30%), Lebanon County (1.76%), Mifflin County (0.14%) and Perry County (0.36%) all ranked outside the top ten.

Montogomery County has the highest number of citations over the last five years, with 1,548 total citations -- or 10.20 % of all citations statewide.

Also, according to the Pa. Courts data over the last five years:

32% of all drivers cited since 2018 are in their 20s.

71% are male

59% of the citations were issued by State Police