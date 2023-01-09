Thrifting becoming a big fashion trend for back-to-school

With social media platforms popularizing thrifting, Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree takes us to one thrift store that's showing teens how to be frugal and fashionable.

LUZERNE, Pa. — Dylan Cummings from Dallas says going shopping for new shoes and clothes is how he knows the first day of school is coming.

"I went to a couple other stores up at the mall in Wilkes-Barre, but now that I'm seeing thrifting, I think I might start doing that. This has really turned my head," he said.

And it's not just because of the low prices. He's finding new treasures for his wardrobe among the racks at Rumor Has It in Luzerne.

"I don't really find pairs like Yeezy, some types of Jordan's; they have them here. I've never seen some of these shoes in person before. Like, these are really rare," Cummings added.

Cummings is like many teens watching thrifting videos take over social media, creating a new movement to repurpose clothing for their first-day-of-school outfits.

"When you used to go to thrift stores, it used to be like older clothes to me, but now it's become more popular, there's stuff for younger audiences," explained Emma Christianson from Wilkes-Barre, a new customer to Rumor Has It.

Christianson says she's more open to thrifting now and wants to continue this shopping trend for the whole school year.

"Especially on TikTok, it's glamorizing it in a way, and you see a video of 'go thrifting with me,' and it's all of this cute stuff that I've never personally never seen at thrift stores before," Christianson said.

Other students like Jordan Givens have closets primarily made up of thrifted pieces, saying it's not only saving her money but also saving the environment.

"You leave less of a footprint on the earth when you keep things clean," Givens said.

She's happy to see other young people join her love for thrifting.

"It's OK to save money. You don't need to buy everything new. It doesn't all have to come from the mall," she added.