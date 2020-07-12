Out of work because of COVID-19? Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and SACA have teamed up to help

The two have teamed up to provide training for careers in industrial & commercial electrical, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning or HVAC, and plumbing.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The economic distress caused by COVID-19 could last long after the health concern ends which is why Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and the Spanish American Civic Association or SACA have teamed up to help people who lost their job.

"For us, the quickest way to address those issues is to introduce short-term trainings to get people back into the workforce," explained Carlos Graupera, CEO of the Spanish American Civic Association.

Last week, the Lancaster County Commissioners approved $300,000 in CARES Act funding for the creation of a workforce development program. The money will be used to train people for self-sustaining careers in industrial and commercial electrical, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and plumbing.

"One thing we're really excited about these programs, last year at Thaddeus Stevens, between these three programs, we had 87 graduates. We had 686 companies recruiting these students, and we had 14,061 jobs which comes to about 16 jobs per student so it really is tremendous timing," explained Dr. Timothy Vianchi, Vice President of Academic Affairs for Thaddeus Stevens.

Officials say approximately 18% of Latinos and 20% of African Americans in Lancaster are unemployed because of COVID-19.

"Our goal is to get people back into the workforce earning a very nice, family, sustaining job," added Dr. Bianchi. "The medium salary around $50,000 range. Students are telling us they make an upwards of mid-60's three years out, so we think this is a great opportunity for the people who are hurting -- the Latinos, the African Americans, the refugees, or for that matter, anyone in Lancaster County. Carlos mentality is he won't turn anyone away, whether you're from the city, the suburbs, or rural area."

Training is set to begin in 2021. Officials say people will need to pay a registration fee as well as the cost of books, boots, and uniforms.

It will take place at the Tec Centro in Lancaster.

Training Programs Training courses at Tec Centro are a low cost to the student. Many courses only cost a registration fee ($50.00), books/uniforms, criminal background check, and (if needed) medical exam. For 90% of the programs, a high school diploma or GED is required. Each course (except for forklift training) includes a customer service and job readiness class.