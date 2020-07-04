One local business lends a hand to help "Feed the Frontlines" at WellSpan York Hospital

The Copper Crust Company is working hard to ensure the doctors, nurses and other staff have a slice of happiness to look forward to.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One local business has been taking on the extraordinary task of making sure the warriors at WellSpan York Hospital are being taken care of.

“I said to Sean: what are we going to do, how are we going to help, who is in need? That is how ‘Feeding The Frontlines’ was born,” explains Nicole Austin, co-owner of The Copper Crust Company.

Together, Austin and her husband, Sean, have been working hard to give back to the community’s heroes in a special way.

Nicole explains, “Number one, we wanted to help feed the Frontlines which are the doctors and the nurses and the hospital staff right now. They are going to be the most taxed. They are in a dangerous situation; they’ve got to be scared. A lot of them are not going home to their families, so we needed to help them.”

The Austins hold WellSpan York Hospital very near and dear to their heart because of their daughter, Hazel.

“For us, they are ‘The Hope on the Hill,'" Nicole says. "They give me peace every single day of my life that we are going to be okay, that Hazel, our daughter, is going to be okay because they are there. I wanted them to know that because I count on them on a daily basis, they can count on us.”

It is very important that everyone follows the specific delivery and drop-off instructions to help keep both the coworkers at Copper Crust safe as well as the warriors at Wellspan.

“We have drop off sites, we have certain times that we can go and come," Nicole says. "Not anyone can just donate and drop-off right now because it could be dangerous."

Despite the dangers that come with helping the staff at WellSpan, the Copper Crust Company is working hard to make sure that every unit gets a slice of happiness.

"They have three thousand people working at any given time so we are really trying to supply them," says Nicole.

Nicole hopes that she and her husband have created an outlet that allows others in the community to give back to the heroes and ultimately help ‘Feed the Frontlines’

"As a teacher, I always taught my students when you’re feeling the most down in the dumps the best thing to do is to try to help others," she says. "Try to help them whether it’s for them to be happy or whatever it is, however they’re in need.”

If you are interested in making a donation, you can call 717-650-6235 or you can find a link to the GoFundMe page on The Copper Crust Company’s Facebook page.