Lewisberry man dies after crash in East Pennsboro Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Lewisberry man is dead following a crash on Routes 11 and 15 in Enola on April 27.

Lee Potteiger, 58, perished in the crash.

At approximately noon on April 27, Potteiger was traveling north on Routes 11 and 15 towing a boat when he was struck head-on by a Ford pick-up truck traveling south.

Prior to striking Potteiger, the Ford sideswiped another vehicle, before continuing across the center lane and hitting his vehicle.

Potteiger was pronounced dead at Holy Spirit Hospital. The driver who was sideswiped and the driver of the Ford pick-up were also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.