Northeastern Regional Police and York Area Regional Police merge to form new department

On Aug. 16, the merger was finalized, creating the York County Regional Police Department. This new agency will start operating in Jan. 2022.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 29.

The Northeastern Regional Police Department and the York Area Regional Police Department have announced that they will be merging, thus becoming the York County Regional Police Department.

The new department will begin operating on Jan. 1, 2022 and will consist of 60 police officers and six civilians.

The Northeastern Regional Police Department said in the Facebook announcement that discussions about the possibility of a merger began in Spring 2020. Ultimately, the two departments decided to merge due to budget, recruiting, and resource concerns.

The Facebook post also stated that the pandemic slowed down this process, but the merger was finalized on Aug. 16, 2021 by East Manchester Township, Windsor Township, and York Township officials.

Police say that the new department will continue to work out of both the former police buildings as they work to better serve the surrounding communities.

The Northeastern Regional Police stated that they hope this merger will "have a positive outcome for the citizens and communities" served by this new department.