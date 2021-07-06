North Museum of Nature and Science hosts cosmic family fun fest in Lancaster

The event was filled with family-friendly activities including a spacewalk around the museum and a sailboat race at Millport Conservancy.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The North Museum of Nature and Science held a cosmic bash family fest in Lancaster to promote learning about the natural world around us.

The event was filled with family-friendly activities including a spacewalk around the museum, a sailboat race at Millport Conservancy and other special themed exhibits.

It also gave the museum an opportunity to thank those that have supported them, many of whom have never visited before.

"A lot of them are sending their families, the members, all of their employees from their businesses. So it's a lot of first people who've never been here before which has been great to see and its just kind of a celebration of hands-on science. It's educational but it's also really fun," said Andrew Garner, director of strategic partnerships at the North Museum of Nature and Science.