New Holland man charged with animal cruelty

He admitted that the dog bit him, so he threw it, according to police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New Holland man was charged with one count of animal cruelty after police say they found a dead dog at his home.

At approximately 10:46 p.m. yesterday, officers were dispatched to a house on South Custer Avenue in New Holland Borough for a welfare check, officials say.

When officers arrived, no one answered the door. As officers knocked on various doors, they saw a border collie through a window that appeared dead, according to police.

Officers were eventually able to enter the house to search for a man, who was later identified as Daniel Tucker, 31.

Tucker was discovered upstairs sleeping. He admitted that the dog bit him, so he threw it, according to police.

Police confirmed that the dog was dead