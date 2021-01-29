Tips to keep warm during frigid winter temps

The wind chill on Friday could make it feel like its single digit temperatures outside.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — If you are brave enough to open your front door or even venture outside -- you will catch a blast of the frigid cold air!

The winter conditions are brutal, so you want to make sure you are doing everything you can to prepare, stay warm, and stay safe.

Forget the snow flurries and listen to the gusty winds!! 🥶💨



It's time to prepare for the impacts that winter weather and extreme cold temperatures can have on their bodies, homes, pets, and our cars.

Winterizing Your Car:

AAA wants to make sure everyone's vehicles are fully prepared for winter conditions they say to check your tire pressure, wiper blades, washer fluid, breaks, and your lights.

Cold temperatures can mess with tire pressure, so experts say it is important to monitor them closely. AAA also recommends cleaning out your washer fluid with a winter solution so it doesn't freeze up.

Something AAA says is crucial to keep in your car during the winter months, a 'go bag' with necessary items incase you get stuck. The bag can include items of your choice but they suggest making sure you have blankets, snacks, water, batteries, and items to clear snow and ice off you car.

Keeping Pets/Animals Safe:

Our furry friends need to keep warm too! Even though they have fur, cold winter conditions are dangerous for them. Experts say to bring your pets inside if you can. If you absolutely can't -- they must have access to fresh not frozen water, and have a covered area to keep warm. The ASPCA also suggests not cutting or shaving your pets fur during the winter season, they need the extra fluff! They say to always remove snow from paws, and clean any ice preventatives -- they often aren't safe for animals.

Heating Your Home:

The American Red Cross says to keep kids away from space heaters. If you are using one -- make sure it is on a flat level, non-flammable service. Experts say to always turn it off when you are done using it or leaving a room. Never place space heaters on carpet. Do not use an oven to heat your home, and if you have a fire place make sure you have a protective metal or glass screen.

Sealing your home's windows with plastic or installing insulating drapes can keep cold air from coming in. Turn your thermostat down -- energy.gov recommends setting it to 68 degrees as the ideal temperature. Turning your water heater to a warm setting will also help reduce heat loss.

Frozen Pipes:

Preventing your pipes from freezing can be easy if you know where to find your main shut off valve, seal any air leaks around your pipes, insulate pipes near outer walls, crawl spaces, and attics -- lastly be sure to disconnect your garden hose.