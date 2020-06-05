Olivia's offering family meals for curbside pickup or delivery for Mother's Day

Stuffed Lobster Tails



4 each - 1/2lb Lobster Tails (split along the center top)

Crab Cake

1 lb Jumbo lump crab meat

1/2 cup Mayonnaise

4 tbsp Panko Bread Crumbs

1 tbsp Old Bay

1 tsp Mustard

1 tbsp freshly chopped parsley

1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

1 egg

1 tsp Lemon Juice

1 tbsp Olivia’s Garlic Butter - melted



Imperial Sauce:

1 cup Mayonnaise

2 egg yolks

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 whole egg



Fold above ingredients together. Do NOT whisk!



Preheat oven to 400*F. Gently pull the lobster meat up on top of shell (being careful not to separate the part connected to the tail fin). Place on a sheet pan. Cover only the tail fin with a piece of lettuce (this keeps the beautiful sheen and prevents burning). Brush the lobster meat with melted garlic butter. Bake in the oven for 4 minutes. Remove, then top with the crab cake. Place back in oven and cook until lobster is just getting firm and opaque (approximately 4 - 5 minutes) Remove and finally top with the imperial sauce. Place back in the oven until top is a golden brown color (approximately 4-5 minutes). Enjoy!!



