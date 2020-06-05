Olivia's offering family meals for curbside pickup or delivery for Mother's Day

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — It's another Olivia's Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni were in the Olivia's Kitchen and joined us via Skype while preparing family meals that are available for carryout or delivery for Mother's Day.
The meal is set to feed up to four family members, and includes:
- 4 broiled lobster tails stuffed with Crab Imperial
- 4 baked potatoes served with butter & sour cream
- A Greek Salad with House Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
- Yanni's Fresh Homemade Bread, Hummus & Butter
- 2 slices of Yanni's Fresh Baked Cheesecake
The offer is available from May 8-10 from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
You can check out the recipes below:
Stuffed Lobster Tails
4 each - 1/2lb Lobster Tails (split along the center top)
Crab Cake
1 lb Jumbo lump crab meat
1/2 cup Mayonnaise
4 tbsp Panko Bread Crumbs
1 tbsp Old Bay
1 tsp Mustard
1 tbsp freshly chopped parsley
1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce
1 egg
1 tsp Lemon Juice
1 tbsp Olivia’s Garlic Butter - melted
Imperial Sauce:
1 cup Mayonnaise
2 egg yolks
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 whole egg
Fold above ingredients together. Do NOT whisk!
Preheat oven to 400*F. Gently pull the lobster meat up on top of shell (being careful not to separate the part connected to the tail fin). Place on a sheet pan. Cover only the tail fin with a piece of lettuce (this keeps the beautiful sheen and prevents burning). Brush the lobster meat with melted garlic butter. Bake in the oven for 4 minutes. Remove, then top with the crab cake. Place back in oven and cook until lobster is just getting firm and opaque (approximately 4 - 5 minutes) Remove and finally top with the imperial sauce. Place back in the oven until top is a golden brown color (approximately 4-5 minutes). Enjoy!!