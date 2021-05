Former U.S. Marine, Eric Rittmeyer, reminds us not lose sight of the true meaning behind Memorial Day.

YORK, Pa. — For those who have lost a loved one in battle, every day is Memorial Day.

And in the shuffle of barbecues and get-togethers over Memorial Day weekend, it's easy to lose sight into what the day truly stands for.

Former U.S. Marine and Mental Toughness Expert, Eric Rittmeyer, explains more on why Memorial Day is important and how we can honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.