Learn the platinum rule | Mental Toughness Minute

YORK, Pa. — This week's mental toughness tip is to learn the platinum rule.

Mental Toughness Expert, Eric Rittmeyer, joined FOX43 on Aug. 13 to discuss the platinum rule: treat others the way they want to be treated. Only one word changes from the golden rule, but the differences are distinct, according to Rittmeyer.

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with treating people the way you expect to be treated, but what if someone doesn't like what you like?" he asked.

Rittmeyer says that mentally tough people use their social awareness to "get a good read on others." Based on what they learn, they modify their behavior towards particular people.