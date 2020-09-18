Quick, fast, and easy: Giant offering drive-thru flu shots

The process is fairly easy. You simply drive to one of the GIANT flu shot locations, get your vaccine, and you are on your way. No appointment is needed!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flu season is right around the corner, and this year GIANT and MARTIN'S pharmacists are making it easier for everyone to get their flu shot.

Something brand new select stores are offering this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic are drive-thru flu vaccines.

The drive-thru flu shots were created by GIANT to help make things easier for families during these difficult times.

“The GIANT Company has been focused on adapting to the way we are living now and by offering drive-up vaccinations our pharmacists can better serve our customers,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations, The GIANT Company.

Upon arrival you will fill out a brief form before you get your vaccine. No appointment is needed, and most insurance plans cover your flu shot with no copay.

Health experts are encouraging everyone to get their flu shot now, even if it is a little earlier than you are used to.

"So patients think they should wait, and I would not recommend them to wait because we don't know when the first out break is going to be. It could be any time, it could be next week, and it will take your body a full two weeks to protect itself against the flu virus," said Tena Zaki, GIANT Pharmacist.

The York GIANT on Pauline Drive will be holding the drive-thru flu vaccines on Friday September 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and on Saturday September 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

GIANT pharmacies in stores are also giving out flu shots too.