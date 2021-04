Tyshawn and Iymyr McGriff left their home to stay with a relative in Harrisburg, but never arrived, authorities say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for two missing teens.

Tyshawn McGriff and Iymryr McGriff left their home to stay with a relative in Harrisburg, and never arrived at the residence, authorities say.

They are believed to be in Harrisburg.

It is unknown what they were wearing last when they were seen.