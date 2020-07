The crash happened Wednesday, just before 5:30 p.m. on Carlisle Pike in Reading Township, Adams County.

A 17 year-old Maryland teen is dead following a two vehicle crash in Adams County on Wednesday.

The crash happened Wednesday, just before 5:30 p.m. on Carlisle Pike in Reading Township, Adams County.

According to State Police, the teen was riding a motorcycle heading south on Carlisle Pike when he struck a pick-up stopped in front of him.

No one in the pick-up truck was injured.