Man wanted on attempted homicide charges in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Glenn Whiting , 27, is wanted on charges of Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault.
On September 1, police were called to the first block of West Willow Street in Carlisle for a report of an assault.
After an investigation, police learned that Whiting had cut the victim with a knife several times, and allegedly struck the victim with a handgun numerous times.
Police say that the handgun was also fired multiple times during the incident.
The victim was treated at a a local hospital and will survive the injuries, authorities say.
Whiting is described as a Black man who stands about 6'2" tall. He has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs about 185 pounds.
Below, you can see some of Whiting's distinct tattoos:
Police say that Whiting has ties to Carlisle and Philadelphia, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.