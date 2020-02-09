Man wanted on attempted homicide charges in Carlisle

Police say Glenn Whiting, 27, allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife and handgun. He is considered armed and dangerous.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Glenn Whiting , 27, is wanted on charges of Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault.

On September 1, police were called to the first block of West Willow Street in Carlisle for a report of an assault.

After an investigation, police learned that Whiting had cut the victim with a knife several times, and allegedly struck the victim with a handgun numerous times.

Police say that the handgun was also fired multiple times during the incident.

The victim was treated at a a local hospital and will survive the injuries, authorities say.

Whiting is described as a Black man who stands about 6'2" tall. He has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs about 185 pounds.

Below, you can see some of Whiting's distinct tattoos:

Police say that Whiting has ties to Carlisle and Philadelphia, and should be considered armed and dangerous.