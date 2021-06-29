Mail Carrier discusses how he stays cool during the hot summer months

Michael Barley says he keeps himself cool throughout the day by carrying a wet towel, hydrating, and having a small fan in his truck.

YORK, Pa. — Michael Barley has been with the postal service since 2007 and walks about six and a half hours per day during the summer and winter months.

“As the temperature goes up and down, we have to be more cautious with how much water we drink in order to maintain that level of energy that we have to complete the day," said Barley.

He says he received excessive heat training to prepare for the warmer days.

Michael also has warning cards that alert him of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“During the summertime, not only do we have to be cognizant of the sun and the temperature, we also have to be cautious of being in the sun with sunscreen, we have to be aware of how much water we’re drinking," said Barley.

He says he also gets alerts on his scanners that remind him to take breaks in the shade, and making sure that he drinks enough water.

“To be able to be out in the heat for a lengthy amount of time is very difficult on the body and you need to be able to maintain your energy throughout the day," said Barley.

Michael says he keeps himself cool throughout the day by carrying a wet towel, hydrating, and having a small fan in his truck.

He adds that while he adjusts quickly to the temperature on that given day, sometimes the heat is too much to bear.

“Worst part of working through the summer is walking up to a house to deliver 14 packages and seeing someone in the swimming pool in the backyard because it is very tempting sometimes," said Barley.

On average on a 90 degree day, Michael goes through anywhere between one to one and a half gallon of a combination of water and sports drinks.