Local wedding shops keep close eye on China, where factories are shutting down to contain coronavirus

LANCASTER, Pa. — Local businesses are keeping a close eye on what's coming as the United States is beginning to feel the economic impact of the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Many workers in China are staying home as factories shut down to stop the spread of the virus and to keep people safe.

One industry that's bracing for a possible impact is the bridal business.

"About 70% of the gowns that are sold in the United States are made and manufactured in China," said Janell Berte, who is the owner of Posh Bridal in Lancaster.

Berte last spoke to her manufacturer on Tuesday. She said she has not yet received any notice that her shipments will be late and right now all of her items are expected to arrive on time.

"All of these items come from various different areas of the world. We're constantly watching," she said. She added, "I know that there are manufacturers that have been issuing claims of being pushed back as far as dates are concerned."

Berte said she orders from a manufacturer in China weekly for both gowns and veils. Berte said shipments from China normally take around 4 weeks for a veil and 10 weeks for a wedding gown.