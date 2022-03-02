Local Ukrainian restauranteur hopes for peace in her native country

Tatiana Elseaidy, owner of Tatiana's Restaurant, says the outpouring of support from the Central Pa. community has been overwhelming

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — As the U.S. watches the events of the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold, for the Elseaidy family in Cumberland County, their ties to Ukraine make the siege that much more heartbreaking.

Tatiana Elseaidy, a native Ukrainian and owner of Tatiana’s Restaurant in Lower Allen Township, said that to see her home country in turmoil is upsetting.

“It’s hard to express this feeling -- it's like sadness inside me," Elseaidy said.

"It’s a beautiful country with nice, peaceful people. Now when I see the news and I see streets being destroyed – it breaks my heart."

Elseaidy, who once lived in Kyiv, says she's spoken to friends who still live in Ukraine and are struggling with the burdens of war.

"I offer financial help – they cant receive it – everything is closed.”

She says that for many as well, families have been forced apart.

"I spoke with a friend of mine – she says her husband drove [the family] to the border and left them and then he came back to protect his city.”

But with all of the heartache overseas, Elseaidy says much of her hope has come from the incredible outpouring of support she’s received at the restaurant.

Customers have sent bouquets of sunflowers, the symbol for Ukraine, while others have dropped off cards, bought native Ukrainian dishes, even worn ribbons to show their solidarity.

A handmade drawing from three young boys, she says, was a complete surprise.

"I have a family come in for dinner...and they have no connection – they've never heard about Ukraine...but they were so inspired by the events going on, they just drew this right in front of my eyes."

She was overwhelmed.

"I kept this and it’s just…very emotional."

As Tatiana and her husband carry on her Ukrainian roots through their food – she hopes that peace can one day come to her country