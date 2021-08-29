In honor of Live Aid, Lancaster Co. tribute concert benefits local food bank

Thirty-six years after the Live Aid concert raised money internationally for famine relief in Ethiopia, a tribute event raised funds to fight local food insecurity.

Meant to be held on the 35th anniversary but delayed by the pandemic, the event was hosted by Long’s Park Amphitheater as the final concert in its Summer Music Series.

More than 30 musicians from local and regional bands played songs from the original Live Aid to 6,000 audience members.

It wasn’t the first time Long’s Park has reenacted a famous musical event.

“A couple years ago we did Woodstock, which was outstanding. It was the 50th anniversary. People dressed up in the Woodstock clothing,” said David Wauls, president of Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation. “It was just amazing and this will be amazing too.”

The concert was free, but donations of money and non-perishable food benefitted the Lancaster County Food Hub.