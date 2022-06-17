Cumberland County library event with drag performer draws scrutiny from some community members

Cumberland County Commissioners are speaking out on a "Storytime with Drag Royalty" event that drew criticism.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County Commissioners are speaking out after receiving backlash from a children's story time event including a drag performer.

The event, Storytime with Drag Royalty, was held June 18 at the Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle. A performer in drag was included in the children's event, which spawned calls and emails from some community members.

Cumberland County Commissioner Gary Eichelberger responded to the criticism Friday morning.

"We have no role or legal authority in determining or approving the content of library events; those decisions are in the hands of the local library boards and are governed by the policies set for their facilities within their own communities," said Eichelberger via a press release.

The commissioners also said that they do not sponsor or endorse the views or opinions of their speakers and that the library expects residents to have many differing views and opinions.