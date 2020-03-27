State Police are investigating a burglary and vandalism case in Lebanon County

According to police, a suspect illegally entered a building in Myerstown, damaged items inside, and spray painted drawings of penises on the interior walls

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected case of burglary and vandalism that occurred earlier this month in Myerstown.

According to police, an unknown suspect broke into a building on the first block of Carpenter Avenue at about 5 p.m. on March 6. The suspect allegedly used several cans of spray paint and primer found inside the building to paint drawings of penises inside the doorway and on three different walls. The suspect also spray painted the word "ho" on another wall, police say.

The suspect also used a different entrance to access another point of the building and broke several fluorescent light bars and a window by throwing various objects at them, police allege.

The estimated damage to the property is $1,100, according to police.