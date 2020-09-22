Lebanon chiropractor accused of having indecent contact with women he was treating

Lebanon Police say Dr. Bruce Ioli, 66, had inappropriate contact with three women between August 2019 and June of this year. He's charged with indecent assault.

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon City Police announced Tuesday they have charged a 66-year-old chiropractor with three counts of indecent assault after an investigation determined he had indecent contact with three young women he was treating.

Dr. Bruce Ioli, of Lebanon, is accused of having indecent contact with the women, who range in age from 22 to 28 years old, between August 1, 2019 and June 19 of this year, police say.