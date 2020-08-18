Lancaster students donate time to critically ill children

The students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool made all sorts of gifts from kids at Camp Sunshine in Maine.

Some students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Lancaster County took time from their daily activities to bring joy to critically ill children at Camp Sunshine in Maine. From bracelets and artwork to puzzles and more, one of their favorites were the hug cards.

"They created these cards and inside when you open them up, hands would pop out of them with paper so that they could kinda get a virtual hug from kids they don't know but really care about them," said Chesterbrook Academy Principal Wendy Musser.

Their goal, of course, to bring smiles and sunshine to the Camp Sunshine campers. Camp Executive Director Mike Katz says seeing people's generosity is always a great feeling. "It's always inspiring when you have youngsters who want to help other children," Katz said.

Musser says her students not only had fun with the project, but they learned the importance of spreading kindness and supporting others, despite our differences.

"It's also great to know there are children out there that are learning a sense of community, a sense of empathy, and most importantly how to care for others," Katz said.

For more information about how you can donate to Camp Sunshine, visit their website here.

Camp Sunshine was built by charitable contributions and continues to function entirely on donations to meet its $4+ million annual program budget. No donation is too large or too small, and every gift makes a difference.

Money is not the only way to contribute, though. You can give of your time by volunteering at Camp Sunshine.