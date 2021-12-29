Lancaster community celebrates Kwanzaa

The African American holiday honors the values of family, community and culture.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster community celebrated Kwanzaa at a public event on Dec. 29.

Bright Side Opportunities Center hosted the event, which included African drum and dance performances from the Crispus Attucks Drill Team, Imani-EduTainer African Dance and Tru2U.

Organizers said coming together for fellowship was especially important to community members this year, as the event was cancelled by the pandemic last year.

“In this rough year with COVID, it’s kind of tough to find things to celebrate. But when you’re mindful, you really get to take a step back and view things that we can be thankful for,” said Bright Side program manager Isiah Perry.