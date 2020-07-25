Warwick Township man wanted for rape considered potential threat to others

William Phillips is facing rape, and 6 additional charges stemming from an incident that occurred on July 23.

A Warwick Township man considered an "extreme flight risk" by police is wanted for rape and multiple other charges stemming from an incident that occurred on July 23.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say William Phillips, 27, is considered an extreme flight risk and a potential threat to others.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute and reported assault early Thursday morning in Warwick Township. On scene, it was detemined that a female victim would need medical attention.

The victim said Phillips strangled her, assaulted her, and caused other injuries.

He is facing charges of rape, stragulation, endangering the welfare of child and stalking.