Update: Police asking for help to identify vehicle in West Lampeter Township hit-and-run investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update April 25 (11:25 a.m.) West Lampeter Township Police are asking the public for help to identify a vehicle that was seen in the area of the hit-and-run crash that sent a man to the hospital on Thursday evening.

The vehicle in question is a pickup truck and trailer that was seen traveling north on Willow Street Pike around the time of the crash. Police believe the driver may have vital information needed to assist in the investigation.

The pickup truck appears to be silver in color, pulling a piece of farm equipment, police say.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421

Previous

One man was taken to the hospital after a hit and run crash on Willow Street Pike on Thursday evening.

According to West Lampeter Township Police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Willow Street Pike near Waters Edge Drive.

Upon arrival, police located a male victim with severe head injuries in the shoulder of the northbound lane of Willow Street Pike.

The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

Police believe the man was riding or pushing a bicycle north on the road when he was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities said the striking vehicle did not remain on scene and is believed to have damage to the passenger side front, the hood, and maybe the windshield.