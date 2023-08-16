Thirteen people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

The 3100 block of Philadelphia Pike has reopened after being closed for fire departments to assist with the crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Leacock Township, Lancaster County.

According to 911 Dispatch, the first call to emergency responders came in at 1:10 p.m. for a crash along 3120 Old Philadelphia Pike.

There were three cars reported in the crash with 13 reported injuries, including three transports to nearby hospitals.

The 3100 block of the Philadelphia Pike was closed as fire departments assisted with the crash but has since been reopened. One car was reportedly overturned.