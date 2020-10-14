State Police seek help in identifying suspects accused of damaging police vehicle during Lancaster protests

The suspects broke windows and dented the side panels of a State Police vehicle on Sept. 13, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. — State Police are looking for help in identifying two suspects in last month's protest outside the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station.

The men are accused of damaging a State Police vehicle by shattering a window and denting its side panels, police say.

The vehicle was on the scene because State Police were assisting in crowd control at the protest, which occurred Sept. 13 after the police-involved shooting of Ricardo Munoz.