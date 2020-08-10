x
Police seek help in identifying woman accused of fighting at Lancaster County Sheetz

Police say the woman made a rude gesture to another person outside the store, then punched the person in the face when they responded. The incident happened Sept. 20
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman accused of starting a donnybrook outside a Sheetz convenience store on Sept. 20.

The incident occurred at about 4:37 a.m. at a Sheetz located on the 1600 block of Oregon Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say the pictured woman made an offensive gesture to another person as she exited the store. When the other person made a comment to her, she allegedly punched them in the face before fleeing the area, according to police.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.