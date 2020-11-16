Police seek help in identifying suspect printer ink thief at Lancaster Staples store

Police say the woman took more than $580 worth of ink last week. She is allegedly involved in similar incidents at stores in Lancaster, York, and Lebanon counties.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying a woman accused of stealing more than $580 worth of printer ink cartridges from a Staples office supply store last week.

According to police, the woman stole the items from the store, located on the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster, at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 9.

The woman was allegedly involved in similar incidents at other Staples locations in Lancaster, York, and Lebanon counties, police say.