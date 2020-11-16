Police seek help in identifying suspect printer ink thief at Lancaster Staples store

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying a woman accused of stealing more than $580 worth of printer ink cartridges from a Staples office supply store last week.
According to police, the woman stole the items from the store, located on the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster, at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 9.
The woman was allegedly involved in similar incidents at other Staples locations in Lancaster, York, and Lebanon counties, police say.
Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact East Lampeter Police at (717) 291-4676.