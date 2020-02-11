Police seek help identifying person of interest in Lancaster County stabbing

Police say this woman was involved in a domestic incident at an East Lampeter Township auto parts store last Friday. A man who tried to intervene was stabbed.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking help in identifying a person allegedly involved with a reported stabbing that occurred at a Lancaster County auto parts store last Friday.

According to police, the incident happened at an Advanced Auto Parts store on the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

A male victim who attempted to intervene in a domestic dispute involving another man and a woman was stabbed in the thigh, police say.

The woman involved in the domestic dispute entered the store and displayed a Pennsylvania photo ID to obtain a diagnostic tool that was later used on a black or dark-colored Toyota sedan, police say. She is described as a white woman in her 30's, wearing a gray sweatshirt, red pants, and brown Ugg-style boots.

The woman's hair was dyed blue, police say.

The male suspect is described as a white male of about 30 years old and about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a green sweatshirt and denim jeans.