Police: Lancaster woman charged after refusing to pay for manicure

Mercedes Sarah Davido, 23, was charged after getting her nails done at Nail Place on the 1200 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township on Jan. 16, police say.

After having the manicure, valued at $102, Davido was unable to pay for the service, police allege.