Police: Lancaster County man bit officer, attempted to disarm him during confrontation

James Hau Minh Vo allegedly called 911 several times prior to the incident, claiming the KKK and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were threatening him.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a 38-year-old Lancaster County man with aggravated assault and other offenses after he allegedly called 911 more than 20 times, claimed Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and the Ku Klux Klan were threatening him, bit a police officer, attempted to take the officer's gun, and threatened to kill the officer during an incident Feb. 26, a criminal complaint affidavit states.

James Hau Minh Vo, of Mountville, is also charged with a felony count of disarming a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, terroristic threats, and false alarm to agency of public safety, according to West Hempfield Township Police.

Vo is accused of texting Lancaster County-Wide Communications nine times and calling the agency eight times, police say. He also was transferred to Lancaster 911 from Dauphin County 911 five times on Feb. 25, according to the complaint.

Vo allegedly wanted to talk to a "good cop about civil rights and KKK issues," according to police. He also believed that the Clintons were threatening him, police allege.

Police dispatched an officer to Vo's home on the 300 block of Primrose Lane to speak to him, but he was not there, the complaint says. When Vo was not home when police returned at about 10 p.m., an officer called him.

Vo spoke to the officer, "repeatedly making outlandish conspiracy claims...referring to the KKK and various actors and actresses," according to police.

Shortly after that, police say, the officer who spoke to Vo found him in the area of Highland Drive and Stony Battery Road. Vo was wrestling with another officer on the ground, according to the complaint.

Police say Vo was riding his bike along the road when police approached him. He "immediately became confrontational" and attacked an officer, punching him in the side of the head, police allege.

He also bit the officer behind his ear, causing an open wound, and attempted to get to the officer's gun, allegedly threatening to kill the officer, police say.

Police used a Taser device on Vo before taking him into custody, according to the complaint.

The officer allegedly bitten by Vo was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment, police say.