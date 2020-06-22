Police arrest suspect in Lancaster shooting

Brandon Hill, 18, is accused of shooting another man in the foot in an incident in the city on June 8

LANCASTER, Pa. — An 18-year-old Lancaster man charged with aggravated assault and other offenses stemming from a June 8 shooting in the city was taken into custody Sunday, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Brandon Hill is accused of shooting a 17-year-old man in the foot during an incident on the 700 block of S. Marshall Street on June 8, police say. He was turned over the the Lancaster Bureau of Police before being arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Polcie say the shooting occurred around 5:17 p.m. Authorities at a local hospital contacted police to report a 17-year-old male victim had been driven to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the left foot.

Investigators recovered two spent shell casings from the scene, police say.

Through investigation, police learned that Hill and another male suspect approached the victim, both carrying handguns in the waistbands of their pants.

After engaging in a fistfight with the victim's brother, police say, Hill allegedly got into an altercation with the victim when the victim attempted to break up the fight.

Hill then walked to his companion, who was holding both handguns during the fight, and retrieved his handgun. He fired two shots at the victim, hitting him in the foot with one of them, police allege.

Hill and the second suspect then left the scene in a vehicle driven by an unknown female suspect, police say.

Hill is charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, persons not to possess firearms, and firearms not to be carried without a license.