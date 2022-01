Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in the area of New Holland Avenue and East Ross Street Friday afternoon.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a train that occurred Friday afternoon in Lancaster.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on the train tracks in the area of New Holland Avenue and East Ross Street, according to emergency dispatch.

One person was struck and killed, dispatch confirms.

The incident is under investigation by Amtrak and police.