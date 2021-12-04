PA House Speaker Bryan Cutler is quarantining after being exposed to positive COVID-19 case

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler is quarantining at home after being exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, the Lancaster County Republican said Monday.
Cutler's office issued the following statement:
“As many Pennsylvanians have been asked to do over the past months, I am currently under quarantine at home due to an exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.
“Quarantine, social distancing, mask wearing and the vaccine are all important to reducing the spread of the virus, and I am following CDC guidelines and timelines before returning to in-person work.
“I am able to continue virtual meetings and work from home. My district office and Harrisburg offices remain open at this time.”