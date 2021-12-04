x
Lancaster County

PA House Speaker Bryan Cutler is quarantining after being exposed to positive COVID-19 case

The Lancaster County Republican said Monday he's working remotely and following CDC guidelines.
Credit: State Rep. Bryan Cutler
State Rep. Bryan Cutler

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler is quarantining at home after being exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19, the Lancaster County Republican said Monday.

Cutler's office issued the following statement:

“As many Pennsylvanians have been asked to do over the past months, I am currently under quarantine at home due to an exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“Quarantine, social distancing, mask wearing and the vaccine are all important to reducing the spread of the virus, and I am following CDC guidelines and timelines before returning to in-person work.

“I am able to continue virtual meetings and work from home. My district office and Harrisburg offices remain open at this time.”

