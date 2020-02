Police say the incident was a disagreement that escalated between two people who knew each other.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was injured in a stabbing early this morning in Upper Leacock Township, according to police.

Police say the incident happened around 1:00 a.m. when the victim and suspect got into a disagreement that escalated.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.