Ollie's Bargain Outlet employee accused of stealing from store

Stephanie Bublitz, 47, is accused of using fraudulent refund transactions to steal $1,858.93 from the Lancaster store, Manheim Township Police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 47-year-old employee of Ollies Bargain Outlet in Lancaster is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $1,800 from the store through several fraudulent refunds.

Stephanie Vania Bublitz, of Lancaster, was charged by Manheim Township Police on Feb. 21, police say.

She is accused of making several phony transactions at the retail outlet, located on the 800 block of Plaza Boulevard, from Feb. 10 through Feb. 20, police say.

An investigation determined she stole a total of $1,858.93, police say.