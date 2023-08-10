New Holland Family Restaurant in Lancaster County announces closure

The restaurant, located at 624 W Main St. in New Holland will be closing on Aug. 31, 2023, after 25 years in business.

New Holland Family Restaurant, located at 624 W. Main St. will be closing on Aug. 31, 2023, after 25 years in business.

Business owners, Gary and Ruthie, will be retiring, prompting the closure.

"Come in, say your last farewells, enjoy our food and use those gift cards up," the owners wrote on the business's Facebook page. "Make it a bittersweet shabang and help us go out in style!"