x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

New Holland Family Restaurant in Lancaster County announces closure

The restaurant, located at 624 W Main St. in New Holland will be closing on Aug. 31, 2023, after 25 years in business.
Credit: Axel Bueckert - stock.adobe.com

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County business will be closing its door at the end of August. 

New Holland Family Restaurant, located at 624 W. Main St. will be closing on Aug. 31, 2023, after 25 years in business. 

Business owners, Gary and Ruthie, will be retiring, prompting the closure. 

"Come in, say your last farewells, enjoy our food and use those gift cards up," the owners wrote on the business's Facebook page. "Make it a bittersweet shabang and help us go out in style!"

Gift cards for the restaurant will not be accepted after Aug. 31, according to the business. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Community reacts to daytime shooting in downtown Lancaster

Before You Leave, Check This Out