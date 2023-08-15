Lancaster Twp. votes to ban single-use plastic bags

A common sight at the checkout counter—plastic bags—won't be around much longer in Lancaster Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster Township will soon ban single-use plastic bags in all commercial establishments.

The township board of supervisors voted Monday night to ban the bags, citing environmental concerns.

Township Supervisor Steve Elliott wrote in a statement,

“After a year of review, we determined that eliminating single-use plastic bags would provide an environmental benefit with little impact on businesses and consumers. The bags just aren’t necessary and I think it’s a small part we can play in eliminating pollution. We have a great community and I hope that other local municipalities will join us.”

Pennsylvanians use 4.75 billion single-use plastic bags each year, according to advocacy organization PennEnvironment. Many end up clogging city streets, parks and waterways.

The news met with approval from some shop owners. “It’s a good idea,” said James Zhan, owner of Dollar Deluxe. “For our environment, because trash is bad.”

Retailers will be able to provide paper bags instead for free or for a charge, one reason some customers disagreed with the ban.

“We go shopping for groceries and it’s a bunch of bags. Like, 10 cents adds up,” said Cheyanne Jones of Lancaster.

Customers will also be able to bring their own reusable bags, though some said they didn’t think they should have to.

“I say no, don’t ban [plastic bags],” said Millersburg resident Dawn Longenecker. “Why do they have to? People use them for other things other than just groceries.”

The ban goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Some exemptions will remain, including thin bags offered in grocery stores for produce or meat, newspaper delivery bags and dry cleaner bags.