Police capture Lancaster man charged with making 'ghost guns'

Police had been trying to locate and capture Jordan Scott Keys, 30, since executing a search warrant at his First Street home on May 7.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man wanted since May for the alleged manufacturing of "ghost guns" was apprehended Monday morning, Lancaster County Crime Stoppers announced.

Jordan Scott Keys, 30, is charged with three counts of persons not to possess firearms and drug-related offenses stemming from a Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit investigation that began in May, authorities say.

Members of the Selective Enforcement Unit and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team executed a "high-risk, drug-related" search warrant at Keys' home on the 500 block of First Street on May 7, authorities said.

During their search of the home, police recovered a Polymer-80 AR-15-style rifle, also known as a "ghost gun," police said. Additional evidence discovered during the search suggested Keys was manufacturing several Polymer-80 handguns, according to police.

Keys was not apprehended at the time, but the investigation continued, police said.