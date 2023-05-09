x
Lancaster County

Quarryville Police break up marijuana growing operation in early morning raid

James A. Baker has been charged with multiple drug-related offenses after police searched his home, which police say is adjacent to nearby Quarryville Elementary.
Credit: Quarryville Police
James A. Baker

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple charges after police say they broke up a marijuana-growing operation in his Quarryville home.

James A. Baker was arrested Tuesday morning after Quarryville Police raided his home on the 200 block of Park Avenue -- which adjoins the property at Quarryville Elementary School, police said.

The raid was the result of a 10-month operation launched by police after officers received multiple complaints from the public regarding suspected illegal activities at the home, according to police.

After executing a search warrant at the home, officers discovered a "full marijuana grow operation" in the home, police claim. The operation included several full-grown marijuana plants in an indoor greenhouse, according to police.

Investigators also discovered a firearm, U.S. currency, bookkeeping information, scales, and packaging materials, police said.

Credit: Quarryville Police (via Crimewatch)
Suspected drugs and related items recovered from the home of James A. Baker, according to Quarryville Police.

Baker is charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture and Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Instruments of a Crime, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned at District Court 02-3-04 and was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,000.00 bail. 

"This investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated," the police department said.

