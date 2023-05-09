Quarryville Police break up marijuana growing operation in early morning raid

James A. Baker has been charged with multiple drug-related offenses after police searched his home, which police say is adjacent to nearby Quarryville Elementary.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing multiple charges after police say they broke up a marijuana-growing operation in his Quarryville home.

James A. Baker was arrested Tuesday morning after Quarryville Police raided his home on the 200 block of Park Avenue -- which adjoins the property at Quarryville Elementary School, police said.

The raid was the result of a 10-month operation launched by police after officers received multiple complaints from the public regarding suspected illegal activities at the home, according to police.

After executing a search warrant at the home, officers discovered a "full marijuana grow operation" in the home, police claim. The operation included several full-grown marijuana plants in an indoor greenhouse, according to police.

Investigators also discovered a firearm, U.S. currency, bookkeeping information, scales, and packaging materials, police said.

Baker is charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture and Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Instruments of a Crime, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned at District Court 02-3-04 and was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,000.00 bail.