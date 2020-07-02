F&M officials: No truth to coronavirus rumors at the Lancaster college

The school said there are 16 students who have traveled from China in the last 14 days, but none are suspected of having any exposure to the virus

LANCASTER, Pa. — Officials at Franklin & Marshall College issued a letter Friday assuring students, faculty, and staff that there is no truth to rumors of any cases of coronavirus at the Lancaster school.

"We are writing to reassure you that we have no identified cases of novel coronavirus here at F&M or in our area," Margaret Hazlett,

Vice President and Dean of Student Affairs, and Dr. Amy Myers, Managing Physician of the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Student Wellness Center at the college, wrote Friday. "We are monitoring the situation carefully and staying in touch with the Department of Health and the CDC."

It's the second letter in a week sent to students, faculty and staff at the Lancaster campus, which is experiencing cases of influenza "at a pace that is typical for this time of year," the school officials wrote.

Hazlett and Myers' letter urged students who think they have the flu to seek medical attention.

This week, the letter noted, the state Department of Health issued new guidance for those who traveled from China in the last two weeks. The school said 16 students there fall into that category, and have been placed in "temporary isolation" in their dorms as a precaution.

The school does not suspect that any have been exposed to the virus, the letter said.

Officials said the students are temporarily confining themselves to their dorms to comply with the advisory issued by the state.

Spokesperson Peter Durantine told FOX43 the students' "self-isolation" is expected to end by Sunday.

"We know the novel coronavirus outbreak is an unusual circumstance that is receiving a great deal of media coverage and public speculation," the school's letter said. If you are experiencing anxiety or stress, we encourage you to reach out for support through the Wellness Center, College Houses, or the Office of International Programs. Employees of the College can seek support through the Employee Assistance Program."

The school urged its students, faculty, and staff to employ simple wellness practices -- like covering sneezes and coughs, frequent hand washing, and adequate sleep and exercise -- to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.