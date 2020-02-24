Deadly fire in Elizabethtown ruled accidental, police say

The fire at an East High Street apartment, which killed a 26-year-old Elizabethtown woman, likely began in the kitchen, investigators determined.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal and other investigators have ruled that the fire that killed a 26-year-old Lancaster County woman on Feb. 17 was accidental, Elizabethtown Police say.

Kelsey Sheilds, 26, was found dead inside her apartment after the early morning fire, which was first reported around 6:28 a.m.

Police said Monday in a press release that officers' rescue efforts were thwarted by the blaze. Firefighters quickly arrived to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighboring residences, police say.

Unfortunately, police said in the press release, Sheilds was found deceased inside the apartment.

An investigation determined the fire likely started in the apartment's kitchen, and was accidental in nature, police say.