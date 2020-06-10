Court rules Mount Joy man must pay $459,150 in restitution for child's brain injury

Daniel Deleon was convicted of fracturing an infant boy's skull in 2017. His appeal of the court order of restitution that accompanied his conviction was denied.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Superior Court last week ruled that a Lancaster County man must pay nearly half a million dollars in restitution costs following his conviction of endangering an infant who sustained a brain injury three years ago, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Daniel D. Deleon, 31, of Mount Joy, was caring for the five-month-old child on June 1, 2017, when the boy sustained a fractured skull and other permanent injuries. He was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment last year, the DA's Office said.

As part of sentence, Deleon was ordered to pay $459,150 in restitution for the boy’s medical treatment and care.

Deleon filed a motion challenging the order of restitution, arguing that since he was acquitted of aggravated assault charges, he is not responsible for restitution.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Friday issued an opinion ordering Deleon to pay the restitution, the DA's Office said.

Assistant District Attorney Christine L. Wilson, who prosecuted the case, also represented the Commonwealth in the restitution matters.

The Superior Court said in its ruling that if not for Deleon's criminal conduct in violating his duty of care, the child would not have suffered permanent injuries.



Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller presided over the jury trial, and previously ordered Deleon responsible for the restitution costs.