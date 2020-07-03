Coroner called to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 222 southbound, West Earl Township

According to dispatch, at least four people were involved, some with severe injuries.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 222 southbound in West Earl Township, according to emergency dispatch.

At around 12:05 p.m. police were dispatched to the highway near mile marker 36.4 for a vehicle crash.

According to dispatch, at least four people were involved, some with severe injuries.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved.

Route 222 southbound will be shut down for an extended period of time, dispatch says.