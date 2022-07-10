Pennsylvania State Police have located missing 1-year-old boy

Police have found Braxton Smith. He is safe and the MEPA has been canceled.

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Update, 4:20 p.m.: Braxton Smith has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy.

Hendrix Smith was last seen with Brandon Smith, 27.

Hendrix is about three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, gray and white striped shorts and white shoes.

Brandon Smith is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is reportedly six feet tall and 160 pounds.

He is driving a blue 2008 Jeep Compass with a Pennsylvania registration of KJR-9189. They were last seen Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 11:15 a.m. in the area of 320 East Main St., Mountville Borough in Lancaster County.

Police believe Hendrix Smith may be at special risk of harm or injury.

LANCASTER COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. West Hempfield Police are searching for Hendrix SMITH 1 yoa. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/zsKHaCRSUc — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 7, 2022