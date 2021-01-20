Lancaster Mayor delivers 2021 State of the City address

Some of Lancaster's priorities for 2021 include the strengthening of the police bureau concerning transparency, accountability, and community engagement.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace delivered a virtual State of the City address on Tuesday.

While updating Lancastrians on 2021 plans for the city, Mayor Sorace took a look back at the accomplishments made in 2020.

She highlighted the city's work to better the police bureau, policing methods, and social services.

Mayor Sorace also touched on Lancaster's covid efforts and challenges, including the financial impact of the pandemic.

"The city was only ever one crisis away from this scenario, and covid is it. The combination of covid and a structural deficit that means that we will have big decisions to make," said Mayor Sorace.

Some of Lancaster's priorities for 2021 include the strengthening of the police bureau concerning transparency, accountability, and community engagement.