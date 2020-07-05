All lanes of Interstate 78 westbound in Swatara Township closed due to tractor trailer fire

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — All lanes of Interstate 78 westbound are closed due to a tractor trailer fire.
According to emergency dispatch, the incident began around 7:20 a.m. on May 7 on Interstate 78 westbound near mile marker 2.3 in Swatara Township.
Dispatch says a tractor trailer carrying food products caught fire, and as of 8:20 a.m., all lanes of Interstate 78 westbound remain closed.
There were no reported injuries from the fire at this time.
